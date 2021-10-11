CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The swimming rattlesnake

By Rudy Mancke
 5 days ago

A listener in the the lowcountry sees what he thinks is a small alligatore swimming across a creek... It turned out to be a very large eastern diamondback rattlesnake!

