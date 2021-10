Tommy Kirk, a legendary child actor for Disney who starred as Travis in 1957’s Old Yeller, has died at 79. The news was announced on Facebook by Kirk’s friend and fellow child star, Paul Petersen II, who listed Kirk’s other notable films, many of them cultural touchstones like The Shaggy Dog, The Swiss Family Robinson, and Flubber. Kirk, who had figured out that he was gay and “wasn’t going to change” by the time he was 18, was fired by Disney after they discovered he had a boyfriend in the early sixties.

CELEBRITIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO