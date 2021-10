The Suicide Squad was released back in August, and it won't be the last collaboration between DC and James Gunn. The director also helmed the upcoming Peacemaker series, which is set to see the return of John Cena in the titular role. The Suicide Squad's post-credit scene revealed that the new show will be a sequel rather than a prequel to the movie, and Gunn has been having some fun teasing the show on social media. This week, Peacemaker's official Twitter account posted some silly photos, and Gunn dragged them in the best way.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 12 DAYS AGO