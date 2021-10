Twitter Support announced on Monday that it is adding a new feature that will allow users on the web to crack down when it comes to online trolling. It’s called “remove this follower” but users will know it as a soft block of sorts, which is a less intense “blocking” feature, according to CNET. Once it’s put into effect, it allows the user to be able to still direct message you, but they won’t see your tweets on their timeline. This is different from a hard block where users can’t see your tweets and are unable to send you DMs.

INTERNET ・ 4 DAYS AGO