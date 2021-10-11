CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vivo to launch new NEX Smartphone with Snapdragon 888: Tipster

By Sean
gizmochina.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVivo is apparently working on a new smartphone that is a part of its NEX series of smartphones. The latest NEX model will be a flagship grade handset that will reportedly feature top notch hardware like the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. The news arrives from known Weibo blogger Digital Chat...

www.gizmochina.com

