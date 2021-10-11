Digital literacy: overcoming isolation in a connected world

AT&T, The STEM Alliance and 914United have teamed up to provide an innovative technology and digital literacy education program for formerly incarcerated and justice involved Westchester County citizens. The program is part of The STEM Alliance’s Digital Equity Now initiative and AT&T’s commitment to working with organizations across the country to address the digital divide impacting Black, Brown and underserved communities that have faced long-standing social inequities and higher unemployment. In celebration of National Digital Inclusion Week that kicked off on October 4th and the graduation of the inaugural cohort of the innovative program, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assemblyman Steve Otis, both champions of social justice and advocates for digital equity, joined Amy Kramer, President, AT&T New, Margaret Käufer, President, The STEM Alliance and Jonathan Alvarez, Co-Founder and Executive Director, 914United on Thursday October 7th to tour the program, address the clients on the importance of digital literacy and digital inclusion issues and to discuss what they had learned and what they hope to achieve now the program is over.

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO