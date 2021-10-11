CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robert Mann - Performer and Teacher

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePerformers are always seeking the most effective and compelling ways to bring a composer’s musical ideas to life. I stress the plural, “ways,” because there’s never just one way. Some musicians sometimes forget this, unfortunately, but the best musicians, and the best teachers never do. When I was a graduate student, the string quartet I played in was working on a Bartók string quartet, and our faculty coach was Robert Mann, founder and first violinist of the Juilliard Quartet.

Mozart Flute Quartets

In a famous letter to his father, Mozart once wrote, “you know I become quite powerless whenever I am obliged to write for an instrument I cannot bear.” He was talking about the flute, and the occasion of the letter was a commission Mozart had received to write several flute concertos and quartets for flute and strings. In fairness to Mozart, neither the flutes nor the flutists of his day were terribly reliable, but it’s also possible that Mozart had just been procrastinating, and inventing an excuse to give his father.
Violin Family: Into the Woods

The members of the violin family—the violin, viola, cello, and double bass—are made of wood. But on any one instrument you may find four or even five different kinds of wood. The top, also called the “table,” or “belly” of the instrument, will be made of spruce—a strong, light, but soft wood. The back, and the sides—which are also called the ribs—will almost always be made of maple, which is a very hard wood. Maple is also the wood from which the scroll, the neck, and the bridge are carved. The wood that runs under the strings, called the fingerboard, is generally made of ebony, which is an extremely hard wood, and the tuning pegs—which hold the strings at one end—and the tailpiece—which holds them at the other—may be carved from ebony, rosewood, or boxwood. For violins and violas, ebony, rosewood, and boxwood are the woods of choice for the chinrest, too.
Folk Songs

For at least six hundred years, composers have been borrowing the melodies of folk songs and incorporating them into their compositions. And there’s a good reason: they’re good melodies; they’re melodies that have stood the test of time—that have never lost their hold on people. And even when composers haven’t...
Martha Reeves: ‘We had to fight to bring Motown to diverse crowds’

We lived double lives as kids, raised in both city and country. I was born in Alabama, but grew up in Detroit, returning to my grandparents’ southern farm every summer. They had an outside bucket toilet; we called it the slop jar. My earliest memory is of a rooster attacking me while I played by it. I could easily have been blinded for life. Ever since, God’s been protecting me.
