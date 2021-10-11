CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mediawan Takes ‘For The Record’ Rights; NENT Group Boards ‘North Sea Connection’; Pluto TV BBC Studios Deal; Czech Oscar Submission – Global Briefs

By Max Goldbart
 5 days ago
Mediawan takes ‘For The Record’ rights

EXCLUSIVE: Canadian distributor Mediawan has taken worldwide distribution and European/LatAm format rights for For The Record , CBC Gem’s shortform comedy from Suits actor Julian De Zotti. Mediawan will take the comedy, which stars De Zotti alongside The Expanses’ Anna Hopkins, on the road following this week’s Mipcom. The show had its international premiere earlier this year at SXSW and features an interconnected cast of characters who are brought together in each episode by a song from Universal Music’s back catalogue. Mediawan’s move is “part of a larger effort of Canadian content and its creators to cross borders and find success abroad,”  according to De Zotti, who was speaking exclusively to Deadline and cited the success of Schitt’s Creek . Mediawan VP content, Charles Touboul, said: “For The Record is a timeless love story with universal themes and unforgettable music, perfect for a global market.”

NENT Group Boards ‘North Sea Connection’

Scandinavian producer-distributor NENT Group has selected Irish thriller North Sea Connection as its next international original for streamer Viaplay and is co-producing the show with RTE, with A+E Networks distributing. The series from Sweden’s Mopar Studios is currently filming in Ireland and stars Lydia McGuinness as Ciara, who must confront the dramatic consequences of her brother Aidan’s (Kerr Logan) decision to transport drugs at sea. “Viaplay’s storytelling knows no borders, and with its unique setting, North Sea Connection will be a compelling addition to our fast-growing international slate,” said Nent chief content officer Filippa Wallestam. Meanwhile, drama producer Mopar has agreed a two-project co-development deal with French indie group Newen Studios, with Newen boarding 9th Dynasty and The Walls Between Us.

Pluto TV ties with BBC Studios

Pluto TV has tied with BBC Studios to bring three new channels to its streaming service across Germany, Switzerland, Austria, France and Spain. Two Doctor Who channels will become available in these territories along with a  BBC Drama channel that features the likes of Call the Midwife, War and Peace and Great Expectations . “This new partnership with the BBC allows Pluto TV to superserve our European audiences with hundreds of hours of premium BBC drama content,” said Olivier Jollet, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Pluto TV.

Czech Oscar Submission

The Czech Film and Television Academy has selected David Ondříček’s Zatopek as its entry for this year’s International Oscar race. The film premiered at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival this summer. Václav Neužil and Martha Issová star in the life story of the Czech Olympic champion Emil Zátopek, the long-distance runner who was the first person to break the 29-minute barrier in the 10,000 metre race.

Deadline

Banijay Rights Builds Latest ‘Lego Masters’ Deal; Nutopia’s ‘Extra Life’ Goes Global; FilmRise Ties With TMS On Anime – Global Briefs

Mipcom roundup Banijay Rights Builds South Korea ‘Lego Masters’ Deal Hit entertainment format Lego Masters is to become South Korea’s first non-Korean unscripted format to air on free-to-air TV in the country as network MBC seals a deal with distributor Banijay Rights. The format, which sees pairs compete against each other on lego challenges, originated on Channel 4 in the UK and airs on Fox in the US, will be remade by Seoul-based production company B&C Content. Created by UK indie Tuesday’s Child, the show launched quietly in the UK but has since sold to 16 international broadcasters across Europe, the US,...
TV & VIDEOS
c21media.net

Tune in to hear from NENT Group, Fremantle and Glassriver execs at Mipcom

Today we hear from Nordic Entertainment Group chief content officer Filippa Wallestam, Fremantle International CEO Jens Richter and Glassriver co-founder Hordur Runarsson from Mipcom 2021 in Cannes. Tune in to C21FM by CLICKING HERE. Mipcom 2021 is underway in Cannes this week – the first time the physical event has...
BUSINESS
Deadline

BBC Studios Sells ‘Pursuit Of Love’ And ‘Time’ To HBO Max LatAm In Premium Content Deal

BBC Studios has sold big-hitting dramas such as The Pursuit Of Love and Time to HBO Max in Latin America as part of a plus-100 hour content deal. The deal, revealed at today’s Mipcom, is the first in the region for BBC Studios and the WarnerMedia streamer and includes premium scripted, children’s and factual content, with a number of shows such as Stephen Merchant comedy The Outlaws premiering for the first time in Latin America. The deal includes BBC1/Amazon’s Emily Mortimer adaptation The Pursuit Of Love, which stars Lily James and Dominic West, Sean Bean/Stephen Graham-starring Time and investigative Irish thriller Smother. Hit CBeebies pre-school series Hey Duggee is also part of the content package, along with Greta Thunberg: A Year To Change The World. Dina Vangelisti, BBC Studios’ EVP, Content Sales – Americas, said: “Latin America is a growing, vibrant, diverse community and it was crucial to us to find the best-in-class home for our content in the market.”
TV SERIES
