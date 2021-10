In addition to being yet another platform for Ariana Grande to share her musical expertise, the singer’s role as a coach on The Voice has proved to be an opportunity to showcase some of her best beauty looks yet. The star has been straight-up slaying night after night, thanks to makeup artist Ash K Holm (who also works with stars like the Kardashian and Jenner sisters, the Hadid sisters, Shay Mitchell, and Megan Fox). Her most recent beat on Grande features an unexpected eyeliner look that strays from the star’s usual cat-eye; instead, Holm created a white graphic eyeliner design that’s as stunning as it is subtle.

CELEBRITIES ・ 18 HOURS AGO