Reports: Woman charged in slayings of father, his girlfriend at Jersey Shore home says she's being framed
A woman from Pennsylvania charged last week in the slayings of her 87-year-old father and his girlfriend at his Surf City home says she is being “framed.”
Fifty-five-year-old Sherry Lee Heffernan was arrested Oct. 4 in southeastern Pennsylvania.
Prosecutors in Ocean County say she faces two murder counts and two weapons counts and was to be extradited. But first, Heffernan must face charges in a different case in Pennsylvania.
According to reports, she said at a hearing Friday she was not guilty and was being framed.
The bodies of 87-year-old John Enders and 75-year-old Francoise Pitoy, of Manchester, were discovered Oct. 3.
AP wire services helped contribute to this report.
