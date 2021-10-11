CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reports: Woman charged in slayings of father, his girlfriend at Jersey Shore home says she's being framed

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

A woman from Pennsylvania charged last week in the slayings of her 87-year-old father and his girlfriend at his Surf City home says she is being “framed.”

Fifty-five-year-old Sherry Lee Heffernan was arrested Oct. 4 in southeastern Pennsylvania.

Prosecutors in Ocean County say she faces two murder counts and two weapons counts and was to be extradited. But first, Heffernan must face charges in a different case in Pennsylvania.

According to reports, she said at a hearing Friday she was not guilty and was being framed.

The bodies of 87-year-old John Enders and 75-year-old Francoise Pitoy, of Manchester, were discovered Oct. 3.

AP wire services helped contribute to this report.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

