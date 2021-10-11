Reports: Woman charged in slayings of father, his girlfriend at Jersey Shore home says she's being framed

A woman from Pennsylvania charged last week in the slayings of her 87-year-old father and his girlfriend at his Surf City home says she is being “framed.”

Fifty-five-year-old Sherry Lee Heffernan was arrested Oct. 4 in southeastern Pennsylvania.

Prosecutors in Ocean County say she faces two murder counts and two weapons counts and was to be extradited. But first, Heffernan must face charges in a different case in Pennsylvania.

According to reports, she said at a hearing Friday she was not guilty and was being framed.

The bodies of 87-year-old John Enders and 75-year-old Francoise Pitoy, of Manchester, were discovered Oct. 3.

AP wire services helped contribute to this report.