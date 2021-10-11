CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloomy start for workweek in New Jersey; temps in the 70s

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

The start of the workweek in New Jersey is expected to be quite cloudy and a little humid.

Coastal flood warnings remain in effect for parts of the state.

News 12 New Jersey Meteorologist James Gregorio says today will see mostly cloudy skies, with some possible sunshine in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the low-70s.

Temperatures overnight will drop into the low-60s, with partly cloudy skies. Conditions will be cooler.

Tuesday will see clouds that will move in the afternoon. Temperatures will remain in the low-70s.

Temperatures are expected to heat up as the week progresses.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

