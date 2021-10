It's been 23 years since Olof Hagström left his childhood home in rural Sweden after being found guilty in 1996 at age 14 of raping and killing 16-year-old Lina Stavred. The body was never found. A confession was sweated out of a frightened and somewhat dimwitted kid. And because Olof was a minor, there was no trial. A conviction was never entered, the case was sealed and his name was never published anywhere. Olof was sent to a youth rehabilitation facility while his family, law enforcement and his community turned the other way and imagined, with no proof but a forced confession, that the specter of a child monster would forevermore fester an abscess in their happiness.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 9 DAYS AGO