Niu Technologies Clocks 58% Growth In Q3 E-Scooter Sales

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is undervalued according to the stock-to-flow (S2F) model it has been on since mid-May. What Happened: According to Glassnode's S2F deflection chart, Bitcoin is currently worth only 51% of what it should be according to the S2F model. This is the lowest deflection since mid-May, when the value of Bitcoin deflected to become worth well under one-third of what it would expect it to be at $32,000.

MARKETS ・ 15 HOURS AGO