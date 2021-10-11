CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Huge fire extinguished at oil facility in southern Lebanon

By FADI TAWIL
WOKV
WOKV
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36UWep_0cNV1Vxc00
Lebanon Fire Firefighters work to extinguish a fire in an oil facility in the southern town of Zahrani, south of the port city of Sidon, Lebanon, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. A huge fire broke out at an oil facility in southern Lebanon's coastal town of Zahrani, but the cause was not immediately known. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) (Hassan Ammar)

ZAHRANI, Lebanon — (AP) — Firefighters extinguished a huge blaze that broke out in a storage tank at one of Lebanon's main oil facilities in the country's south Monday. The fire sent orange flames and a thick black column of smoke into the sky.

Energy Minister Walid Fayad said the fire broke out when workers were transferring gasoline from one storage tank to another in the coastal town of Zahrani. He said nearly 250,000 liters (66,000 gallons) of gasoline were burnt during the blaze, which lasted more than three hours. No one was reported hurt.

The fire came as cash-strapped Lebanon struggles through a serious power crisis partly due to severe shortages in fuel that have resulted in electricity cuts lasting up to 22 hours a day.

“The situation now is almost under full control,” Fayad told reporters at the facility. He said earlier that the storage tank was for the Lebanese army.

State-run National News Agency said it was not immediately clear what caused the fire.

Lebanese troops had closed the highway linking Beirut with southern Lebanon that passes through Zahrani. The road was reopened after the fire was extinguished.

The Zahrani Oil Installation is about 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of Beirut. It is close to one of Lebanon’s main power stations, which stopped functioning two days ago due to a fuel shortage.

Earlier in the day, the head of the civil defense, Raymound Khattar, told the local MTV station that he believes there were 300,000 liters (79,250 gallons) of gasoline in the tanker. Khattar added that workers focused on extinguishing the fire and cooling down a nearby tanker to keep it from igniting.

Earlier this summer, a warehouse fire in the country's north where fuel was illegally stored killed more than 20 people and injured dozens more who were badly burned. It was one of the worst tragedies to hit Lebanon, which is grappling with multiple crises and crippling fuel shortages.

In August 2020, a blaze at Beirut’s port triggered a massive explosion that killed at least 215 people, wounded thousands and destroyed the facility and nearby neighborhoods. The blast at Beirut’s port, one of the largest non-nuclear explosions ever reported, was caused by hundreds of tons of ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive material used in fertilizers that had been improperly stored for years.

Earlier this year, a German company found dangerous nuclear material stored at the facility in Zahrani. Eight small containers that weigh less than 2 kilograms (4.4 pounds) containing depleted uranium salts were removed shortly afterward.

The material had been stored at the facility since the 1950s, when it was run by the Mediterranean Refinery Company, or Medreco. Medreco was an American company whose main shareholders were Mobil and Caltex and it was active in Lebanon for four decades until the late 1980s.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Lebanon on edge after deadly sectarian flare-up

Lebanon prepared to bury the victims of its deadliest sectarian unrest in years Friday after gunfire gripped cental Beirut for hours and revived the ghosts of the civil war. On Thursday, Amal and Hezbollah militiamen in their hundreds filled the streets around Tayouneh, a notorious civil war flashpoint near the spot where the April 1975 attack often presented as the trigger of the conflict occurred.
MIDDLE EAST
houstonmirror.com

Large Fire Erupts at Zahrani Oil Complex in Lebanon

TEHRAN (Tasnim) - A fire has broken out in a fuel storage tank at Lebanon's Zahrani oil facility. Lebanon's Al Jadeed television channel first reported the news, saying on Monday that a loud sound akin to an explosion was also heard. A large fire broke out inside the oil facility...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
swiowanewssource.com

Firefighters battle blaze at Lebanon oil facility

Firefighters have extinguished a huge blaze that broke out in a storage tank at one of Lebanon's main oil facilities in the country's south Monday after it sent orange flames and a thick black column of smoke into the sky. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/
ACCIDENTS
offshore-technology.com

Southern Oil System, Bolivia

Southern Oil System is a 1,160km-long onshore pipeline project operated by YPFB Transporte. This oil pipeline, with a maximum diameter of 10 inches, starts at Tarija (Bolivia) and ends in Tarija (Bolivia). The Southern Oil System Project started operations in 1955 and is owned by Yacimientos Petroliferos Fiscales Bolivianos, and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Company#Explosions#Southern Lebanon#Beirut#Lebanese#National News Agency#Mtv
americanmilitarynews.com

5 Afghans caught plotting to hijack evacuation flight, Air Force reveals

Five Afghans on board a commercial evacuation flight out of Kabul, Afghanistan in August plotted to hijack the flight, the U.S. Air Force first revealed on Tuesday. The Air Force published an article highlighting the efforts Air Force rescue personnel were taking as Afghanistan under Taliban control. While the article highlighted a number of actions taken by rescue personnel during the civilian evacuations out of the Kabul airport, buried within the article was a brief revelation that rescue personnel received a tip that five individuals were planning to hijack one of the evacuation flights.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Cyprus to revoke 45 'golden passports'

Nicosia said Friday it would revoke the citizenship of 45 foreign investors and relatives who obtained a Cypriot passport through its disgraced citizenship-by-investment scheme, which collapsed last year under corruption allegations. The cabinet based its decision on an independent inquiry into the programme that recommended looking into rescinding citizenships and other actions in 102 cases, government spokesperson Marios Pelekanos said. "The cabinet decided to launch the revocation process for 39 investors and six members of their families," he said in a statement. Cabinet would be examining a further six cases and monitoring another 47, he added.
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Lebanon
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Middle East
AFP

UN extends Haiti mission by nine months

The United Nations Security Council extended the UN mission in Haiti by nine months on Friday after an 11th-hour compromise was struck between western powers and China. The council passed a resolution extending the mandate by less than the one-year that the United States had sought but more than the six months Beijing wanted. The proposal was passed unanimously by 15 votes to zero. The vote came shortly after 6:00 pm (2200 GMT), just hours before the political mission was due to expire, extending it to 15 July, 2022.
WORLD
AFP

EU diplomatic chief 'ready' to meet Iran on nuclear deal

The European Union's diplomatic chief Josep Borrell said Friday he was "ready" to meet Iranian leaders in Brussels as part of efforts to revive the faltering 2015 nuclear deal, but warned Tehran it was time to fully return to the negotiating table. Wrapping up a trip to Washington, Borrell also brushed aside the notion of a "Plan B," or a possible military option as suggested this week by the United States and Israel, should Tehran fail to rejoin the accord aimed at keeping it from developing nuclear weapons. "I know that the Iranians want to have some kind of previous talks with me as coordinator and with some members of the board of the JCPOA," Borrell told reporters, referring to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, as the deal is formally known. "I'm ready, I'm ready to do that," said Borrell. "But time is pressing."
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Two Hindu men killed in fresh Bangladesh religious unrest

Two Hindu men have been killed in fresh religious violence in Bangladesh, police officials said Saturday, taking the death toll to six from recent unrest in the Muslim-majority country. Protests began on Wednesday after footage emerged of a Koran being placed on the knee of a Hindu god during celebrations for the Hindu festival Durga Puja. The minority community make up about 10 percent of the population. Police said the latest violence occurred in the southern town of Begumganj when hundreds of Muslims formed a street procession after Friday prayers on the final day of Durga Puja. More than 200 protesters attacked a temple where members of the Hindu community were preparing to perform the last rites of the 10-day festival, local police station chief Shah Imran told reporters.
WORLD
24/7 Wall St.

This City Has the Most Expensive Homes in the World

Real estate firm Savills has posted an analysis of home prices in some of the world’s largest cities by square meter. This allows for an accurate comparison regardless of home size. One square meter equals 10.8 square feet. Monaco has the most expensive home in the world with prices at $57,120 per square meter. Hong […]
REAL ESTATE
AFP

Iran says agreed with EU on Brussels nuclear talks 'in days'

Iran and the EU agreed Thursday to hold further dialogue in Brussels aimed at resuming talks on a faltering 2015 nuclear deal between the Islamic republic and world powers, Tehran said.  "At the end of this meeting, the two parties agreed to continue dialogue on questions of mutual interest in the coming days in Brussels," Iran's foreign ministry said in a statement, which noted that Mora said the EU was "ready to collaborate with Iran and the other parties".  
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Russia tops 1,000 daily virus deaths for first time

Russia on Saturday recorded 1,000 deaths over 24 hours for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, with the country's jab drive at a standstill and few restrictions in place. Under a broader definition of deaths linked to the virus, the Rosstat statistics agency has said that by the end of August more than 400,000 people in Russia had died with the coronavirus.  apftv-emg/bp
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

In Nigeria’s troubled northwest, phone blockades hurt locals

Mobile phones have been lifelines for residents of northwestern Nigeria who have relied on warning calls to escape escalating bandit attacks.But recent blockades on mobile telecommunications by authorities have left many rural people cut off and more vulnerable, say residents. The bandits — armed groups who plunder villages and often kidnap, rape and kill — are increasing their attacks in Nigeria's northwestern and central states. At least 2,500 people were killed in the first half of 2021 in the northwest and central regions, according to the US Council on Foreign Relations, which collates daily media reports on such attacks....
CELL PHONES
AFP

Pakistan's PIA suspends Kabul flights over 'unprofessional' Taliban

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) said on Thursday it had suspended flights to Kabul over the "unprofessional attitude" of Taliban authorities. "Our flights frequently faced undue delays because of the unprofessional attitude of the Kabul aviation authorities," Abdullah Hafeez Khan, the PIA spokesman told AFP. The route will remain suspended until "the situation becomes conducive," he added.
LIFESTYLE
AFP

More than 100 Yemen rebels killed south of Marib: coalition

More than 100 Yemeni rebels have been killed south of Marib, the Saudi-led coalition said on Wednesday, reporting a heavy toll for the third straight day in fighting for the strategic city. Fighting for Marib, the internationally recognised government's last bastion in oil-rich northern Yemen, has left heavy casualties since the rebels renewed their campaign to seize Marib last month.
MIDDLE EAST
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
5K+
Followers
34K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy