CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Lorn's Lure is Silent Hill for rock climbers

By Article
Eurogamer.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteam's catalogue is so varied now that it's inevitable, between the shovelware and chuff, you'll find something that feels like it was snipped from the centre of your brain. That's what the Lorn's Lure is to me. It's a psychological horror first-person parkour sci-fi extravaganza (perhaps 'extravaganza' is too strong of a word, but after all those descriptors 'game' would feel a little lame), available right now as a nice chunky demo.

www.eurogamer.net

Comments / 0

Related
GAMINGbible

'Silent Hill 2' Is One Of The Greatest Horror Experiences Ever, 20 Years On

Content warning: massive spoilers ahead for Silent Hill 2 and discussion of sexual assault. "In my restless dreams I see that town..." I still remember the first time I played Silent Hill 2. November 2001, a friend's place in South London. That night was like experiencing a fever dream. The unsettling downbeat atmosphere filled me with dread yet compelled me to keep moving forward.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

This Creepy New Horror Game Is Inspired By Silent Hill And Resident Evil

Sometimes you don't need very much to get a powerful impression of what a new game is going to be about. Might be a few notes of music, or just one screenshot that sets your nerves on edge. Back in the pre-internet days, we'd see a single picture of a forthcoming game in a magazine and base all of our expectations upon it: this is going to be great because of this one tiny glimpse, something that might not even be in the final game. Happened all the time. And today's screenshot in the pages of a now-defunct magazine? YouTube, obviously.
VIDEO GAMES
Escapist Magazine

Silent Hill Needs a Hard Reboot, Not a Sequel

As a longtime Silent Hill fan, I should be doing somersaults over the two new rumored Silent Hill games. But the more I think about it, the more I feel like it’s time to let this survival horror series rest. It’s not just that there hasn’t been a good Silent...
VIDEO GAMES
culturedvultures.com

15 Silent Hill Facts That You May Not Know

A total solar eclipse marked the beginning of a pretty grim year for the United States. Not only did we lose Marilyn Monroe, but the spring of 1962 also came with a blazing tragedy. An administrative error caused a fire to ignite in an active coal mine in Centralia, Pennsylvania.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Climbers#Steam#Parkour
TheSixthAxis

Report: Konami is working on Silent Hill, Metal Gear and Castlevania games

VGC are reporting that three of Konami’s big franchises are to get new games. New titles based on Silent Hill, Metal Gear and Castlevania are all in the works with the Castlevania game the first to be out. It is said that the “reimagining” is being developed by Vituos, a studio more known for porting games rather than creating new titles. Previous work includes The Bioshock Collection and and Dark Souls remastered on Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Silent Hills Rumors Flood The Internet Once Again

The Silent Hill franchise is massive, yet it hasn’t had a significant installment release in years. This psychological horror series got its start from Konami back on the original PlayStation. The internal team continued to work on three additional mainline installments before Konami disbanded the group. Afterward, the IP was handed to western developers who failed to top the works that the original creators brought out. Now, it looks like the IP has been getting a once-over by a few different studios.
VIDEO GAMES
knau.org

Three stranded rock climbers rescued from rock spire in Sedona

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office says three rock climbers were rescued from a large spire north of Sedona early Monday morning. They were rappelling off the Touched By an Angel route on the Earth Angel Spire when their rope became stuck about 160 feet from the ground. They were stranded but uninjured and eventually called county search and rescue.
SEDONA, AZ
The Dad

Hideo Kojima Reportedly Working on Silent Hill PS5 Exclusive

Strap yourselves in folks, there’s a lot to unpack here. Back in 2014, you might recall hearing about a little game called P.T. on PS4. If you played this “playable teaser”, you might also recall screaming out in sheer terror while playing it (or maybe that was just me). For a short demo that involved you walking down an endless hallway in first-person, it was extremely effective and actually contained a lot of plot that teased a new direction for the Silent Hill franchise from acclaimed game developer Hideo Kojima (Metal Gear). Unfortunately, this new game called ‘Silent Hills’ would never see the light of day. At least, that’s what we thought.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
mp1st.com

Rumor: New Silent Hill Game Being Developed by Kojima Productions

Take this with a big grain of salt, but rumor has it that a new Silent Hill game is being developed by Kojima Productions — meaning that Konami and Hideo Kojima may have possibly mended fences to work on a new installment for one of the most iconic survival horror franchises ever!
VIDEO GAMES
Daily Mail

Horrific moment actor, 37, was crushed to death by part of the set during scene change at world-famous Bolshoi theatre in Moscow

This is the moment an actor performing at Russia's famous Bolshoi Theatre was killed by a piece of the set while the audience looked on, thinking it was part of the act. Video shows a large backdrop being lowered on to the stage during a performance of 19th century opera Sadko on Saturday night as 37-year-old actor Yevgeny Kulesh got trapped underneath and crushed to death.
CELEBRITIES
fridaythe13thfranchise.com

New Image Of Young Jason From Original Friday The 13th Revealed

The original Friday The 13th is a horror classic and benchmark film. The franchise’s most popular character was born in the film, but was just a bit player, appearing onscreen for just a few seconds. Jason Voorhees made his mark with the very brief appearance, however, and the filming of his infamous jump scare ending is still studied to this day.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy