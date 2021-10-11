Lorn's Lure is Silent Hill for rock climbers
Steam's catalogue is so varied now that it's inevitable, between the shovelware and chuff, you'll find something that feels like it was snipped from the centre of your brain. That's what the Lorn's Lure is to me. It's a psychological horror first-person parkour sci-fi extravaganza (perhaps 'extravaganza' is too strong of a word, but after all those descriptors 'game' would feel a little lame), available right now as a nice chunky demo.www.eurogamer.net
