CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles paid tribute to her?

By Tom Kucher
districtchronicles.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFANS of hit crime show NCIS: Los Angeles were left emotional after a heart wrenching tribute appeared in the first episode of the new season. The premiere of season 13 honoured Michele Poulik, a set designer for the show who tragically passed away on August 2, 2021. 2. NCIS: Los...

districtchronicles.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Variety

Ravil Isyanov, Actor in ‘The Americans’ and ‘NCIS: Los Angeles,’ Dies at 59

Ravil Isyanov, a film, television and voice actor who had worked in the entertainment industry for more than 30 years, died on Sept. 29 after a long illness. He was 59. Isyanov’s death was confirmed to Variety by his longtime agent Tanya Kleckner. “He was a true gentleman and worked up until [his] passing. I’ve worked with him for 20 years and we became firm friends,” Kleckner wrote. “He will be sorely missed. We are all heartbroken by this tragic loss, a beautiful soul gone way too soon.” Isyanov was born in 1962 in the city of Voskresensk in the Soviet Union. After completing...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
FMX 94.5

The New Hooters Uniforms Are Skimpy and Some Workers Are Shocked

Hooters waitresses from all over the country, including Texas, are speaking out about the new Hooters uniform they are required to wear. Hooters is a restaurant known for always having their waitresses showing some skin. When I was in college, my roommate worked at Hooters and I remember trying on her uniform as a joke, and I was surprised at how small and constricting the entire outfit was. The shirt made sure to push my top till it was overflowing, and the shorts were too tight and tiny. Thankfully, the tights the waitresses wear are opaque and hold everything in pretty well. If it weren't for those tights, I think I would have been a lot more uncomfortable in the entire ensemble.
LIFESTYLE
In Style

Here's an Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Look at Megan Fox's New boohoo Collaboration

For those who have felt a tad envious over Megan Fox's recent outfit choices, wishing they, too, had a closet full of cutouts and sexy staples, now is your chance to finally steal the actress' signature style — for a wallet-friendly price. Fox and her stylist, Maeve Reilly, teamed up with the brand boohoo to release a new clothing collaboration, which drops on Tuesday, October 19.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Design#Ncis#Hbo
thefocus.news

Who was Mrs Minifield on The Cosby Show? Lili Bernard's career explored

Lili Bernard has made headlines after filing a lawsuit against Bill Cosby accusing him of assault after meeting on The Cosby Show – who was her character Mrs Minifield?. According to court documents obtained by CNN, Lili Bernard has accused Cosby of assaulting her while she was involuntarily intoxicated in or around August 1990 in the Trump Taj Mahal casino resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cosmopolitan

Details of Lili Mountbatten-Windsor's christening have emerged

It only feels like two minutes since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born, but already - it seems - thoughts are starting to turn to the little one's christening. While no firm details have been released by the Sussex family just yet, The Telegraph...
WORLD
digitalspy.com

Grey's Anatomy star's absence explained in The Conners wedding episode

The Conners spoilers follow. The Conners aired a lovely episode last night (October 13) in the US, as Louise Goldufski became part of the family by marrying Dan Conner. But it wasn't all plain sailing, as a tornado threatened to completely derail the day. Thankfully, Jackie Harris stepped in and pronounced them husband and wife.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Michael Jackson’s Daughter Paris Jackson Looks Like Pop Royalty in This Candid New Pic From a Vogue Party

Paris is without question the ideal city for memorable fashion looks and trying new trends. The Fashion Capital of the World is home to designer shops, boutiques galore, and of course several fashion shows and celebrations throughout the year. At the recent 100 years of Vogue Paris Celebration, Michael Jackson’s eldest child, daughter Paris Jackson, was spotted looking like total pop star royalty in her gorgeous garb, and we loved every bit of it.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy