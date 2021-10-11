CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meituan Surges After $534 Million Fine in China Removes Overhang

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – Meituan stock (HK:3690) closed 8.4% higher in Hong Kong trading Monday after the $534 million fine the Chinese markets watchdog imposed on the company last week removed an overhang for the stock. The fine was not as harsh as many expected it would be, in the context of...

The Independent

China's central bank says Evergrande risks 'controllable'

China’s central bank said Friday that financial risks from China Evergrande Group’s debt problems are “controllable” and unlikely to spill over, amid growing investor concerns that the crisis could ripple through other developers.Evergrande is the world’s most indebted developer, with over $300 billion in liabilities. The company has missed a third round of interest payments on its offshore bonds this week, spooking investors globally and sparking concern that other companies in the sector may also default on payments.“Of the total liabilities of Evergrande Group, financial liabilities are less than one-third. Creditors are also relatively dispersed, and individual financial institutions...
ECONOMY
investing.com

Another Rally Lifts Stocks More Than 1.5% for the Week

A robust start to earnings season combined with a reassuring series of economic data sparked three straight days of gains for the market, leaving each of the major indices with weekly advances of more than 1.5%. Investors are breathing a sigh of relief that soaring inflation and the global supply...
STOCKS
lawfareblog.com

Meituan Fined in Latest Move to Rein in Chinese Tech Giants

Beijing’s onslaught against Chinese Big Tech continued on Oct. 8 with an announcement that the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) has imposed a fine of RMB 3.4 billion ($534 million) on Chinese food delivery giant Meituan for monopolistic behavior. The fine comes six months after SAMR, the country’s top antitrust watchdog, launched an investigation into the company for its alleged use of “er xuan yi” or “choose one out of two”—a forced exclusivity practice whereby Meituan blocked restaurants from offering takeout delivery on other platforms.
ECONOMY
yicaiglobal.com

China's CATL, US Delivery Van Startup ELMS Surge After Cutting Long-Term Battery Deal

(Yicai Global) Oct. 15 -- Shares of Chinese battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology and American vehicle startup Electric Last Mile Solutions jumped after the pair penned a long-term battery supply agreement and agreed to explore joint production in the States. CATL's stock price [SHE: 300750] soared as much as 8.7...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Aris Water sets IPO terms, to raise up to $318 million

Aris Water Solutions Inc. has set terms for its initial public offering, in which the profitable Texas-based water handling and recycling company is looking to raise up to $317.7 million. The company said it is offering 17.65 million Class A shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $16 and $18 a share. With a total of 19.42 million Class A shares and 34.08 million Class B shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO, the pricing could value the company at up to $963.0 million. The stock is expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "ARIS." Goldman Sachs and Citigroup are the lead underwriters. The company recorded net income of $7.4 million on revenue of $102.8 million during the six months ended June 30, after a net loss of $1.3 million on revenue of $84.1 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 6.7% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has eased 0.2%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

IHS Holding IPO priced at the bottom of the expected range, as company raised $378 million

Shares of IHS Holding Ltd. is set to go public Thursday, as the shares telecommunications infrastructure operator said overnight that it's initial public offering priced at $21 a share, at the bottom of the expected range of between $21 and $24 a share. The company raised $378.0 million as it sold 18.0 million shares in the IPO. The company had previously said selling shareholders were planning to sell 4.5 million shares in the IPO, but that wasn't part of the pricing announcement. With 328.05 million shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO, the pricing values the company at...
STOCKS
AFP

China's factory inflation hit 25-year high in September

China's factory inflation hit its highest level in a quarter of a century on surging commodity costs last month, with Thursday's figures fanning concerns that higher prices could filter through supply chains and into the global economy. Analysts earlier cautioned of a looming hit from the power crunch on other aspects of China's economy such as foreign trade, with supply disruptions possibly filtering down supply chains.
BUSINESS
mining.com

Physical coal prices in China surge on nationwide shortage

Offers for physical cargoes of thermal coal in China skyrocketed this week after reports of local outages and supply disruptions. Selling indications for so-called 5,500 NAR coal were pegged at above 2,000 yuan ($310) a tonne on Monday, according to traders who asked not to be identified as they’re not authorized to speak publicly. That compares with 1,600 to 1,700 yuan a tonne before the nation’s Golden Week holiday that ended last Thursday, they said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Meituan antitrust fine is taste of what’s to come

HONG KONG, Oct 11 (Reuters Breakingviews) - China's Meituan (3690.HK) has comfortably digested a crackdown serving from Beijing. The $200 billion food delivery company’s shares rallied as much as 8% on Monday following an antitrust fine. from the country's market watchdog. At just 3% of domestic 2020 sales, the $528...
ECONOMY
verdictfoodservice.com

China imposes $533m fine on food delivery company Meituan

China’s State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) has imposed a penalty of $533m on food-delivery company Meituan for antitrust violations. The company was fined by the government watchdog after an investigation, where it was found to be involved in monopolistic practices, including forcing restaurants to sell their products exclusively through its app.
ECONOMY
theedgemarkets.com

China tech stocks extend rebound on relief over Meituan fine

(Oct 11): Chinese technology stocks continued their rebound on Monday after Beijing slapped a smaller-than-expected fine on food delivery giant Meituan. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Tech Index jumped as much as 3% in a third day of gains after closing at a record low on Wednesday. Meituan rose as much as 8.7%, making it the top performer on the gauge. The stock also boosted the broader Hang Seng Index, which gained as much as 2.2%.
ECONOMY
Street.Com

Chinese Food App Meituan Shares Leap After US$535M Fine

Slapped with a half-billion-dollar fine for harming its customers, shares in Chinese food-delivery app Meituan (HK:3690) (MPNGF) ... soared on Monday, lifting the entire Hong Kong market. Meituan shares ended the day up 8.4% here in Hong Kong, driving gains in the Hang Seng Index. The Hong Kong benchmark posted...
WORLD

