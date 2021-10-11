CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, FL

Teenager covered in blood arrested for the murder of an Arlington man

By Madison Roberts
WOKV
WOKV
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sPek1_0cNV0SLe00
Teen accused of killing man inside Regency home (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested a 17-year-old man after a man was found dead inside his Regency home.

An investigation determined that the suspect, Reynel Hernandez, who was seen covered in blood that night, was involved in the murder and arrested Sunday.

The investigation began just before midnight on Homard Place after police received a report about a man, believed to be in his late teens to early 20s, seen covered in blood walking along the road.

When police arrived, witnesses told them the man was last seen entering the nearby wood on Wednesday, October 6. He was found shortly found and led police to a home on Lone Star Road. That’s where they found a man, believed to be in his 40s, dead.

A JSO investigation revealed that both men are believed to live at the home.

During a news conference, JSO was asked whether there were any signs of self-defense and if the situation appeared to be domestic, but police said that information is unknown. The cause of the man’s death was never released.

Anyone with any information is asked to call JSO at 630-0500, email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WOKV

Police: Mississippi mom ate at Waffle House with children locked in U-Haul

LAUREL, Miss. — A Mississippi woman and her companion ate at a Waffle House while her two teen daughters were locked in the back of a U-Haul, authorities said. Kishawna Jackson, 34, of Laurel, and Zachary Combest, 31, of Gulfport, were each charged with felony child endangerment, according to Jones County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WOKV

Texas woman gets 8-year prison term for role in covering up baby’s death

SAN ANTONIO — A Texas woman who played a role in covering up the death of an 8-month-old boy more than two years ago was sentenced to eight years in prison on Friday. Angie Torres, 48, of San Antonio, pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony, in the death of King Jay Davila, KSAT reported.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
WOKV

Man who texted threats to reporter's family pleads guilty

NEW YORK — (AP) — A California man pleaded guilty Friday to threatening harm in text messages sent during the attack on the Capitol to a New York-based family member of a journalist. Robert Lemke, 36, entered the plea in Manhattan federal court, where he was charged in January. Prosecutors...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WOKV

Lawyer: Murdaugh knows he'll go to prison for stealing money

COLUMBIA, S.C. — (AP) — The attorney for prominent South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh, who discovered his wife and son dead at their home this summer, said Murdaugh is resigned that he will serve time in prison for stealing millions of dollars. But Murdaugh continues to insist he had nothing...
COLUMBIA, SC
WOKV

Eric Smith, who was 13 when he killed 4-year-old in 1993, granted parole

WOODBOURNE, N.Y. — Eric Smith, who made national news in 1993 as a 13-year-old when he killed a 4-year-old boy in upstate New York, has been granted parole. Smith, 41, had been denied parole 10 consecutive times. He appeared before the Board of Parole on Oct. 15 and was granted parole after spending 27 years in prison, the Democrat & Chronicle of Rochester reported.
WOODBOURNE, NY
WOKV

Attorney: Cruz to plead guilty to Parkland school massacre

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — The gunman who killed 14 students and three staff members at a Parkland, Florida, high school will plead guilty to their murders, his attorneys said Friday, bringing some closure to a South Florida community more than three years after an attack that sparked a nationwide movement for gun control.
PARKLAND, FL
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
5K+
Followers
34K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy