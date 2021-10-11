Teenager covered in blood arrested for the murder of an Arlington man

Teen accused of killing man inside Regency home (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested a 17-year-old man after a man was found dead inside his Regency home.

An investigation determined that the suspect, Reynel Hernandez, who was seen covered in blood that night, was involved in the murder and arrested Sunday.

The investigation began just before midnight on Homard Place after police received a report about a man, believed to be in his late teens to early 20s, seen covered in blood walking along the road.

When police arrived, witnesses told them the man was last seen entering the nearby wood on Wednesday, October 6. He was found shortly found and led police to a home on Lone Star Road. That’s where they found a man, believed to be in his 40s, dead.

A JSO investigation revealed that both men are believed to live at the home.

During a news conference, JSO was asked whether there were any signs of self-defense and if the situation appeared to be domestic, but police said that information is unknown. The cause of the man’s death was never released.

Anyone with any information is asked to call JSO at 630-0500, email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

