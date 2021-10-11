Rhonda Jean Hawn nee (Taylor) of Clinton, TN passed away October 7, 2021. Rhonda worked at CNS Y12. She resided in Clinton, TN with her husband, Curtis. When Rhonda wasn’t working, she loved boating and camping, but most of all, spending time with her grandbabies, and family. She enjoyed being out with friends, dancing, and could light up any room she entered. When you think about the holidays, you think of Rhonda. Whether it be the dishes she made or the laughter she brought. She made everyone she met feel cared about. She had the most beautiful smile, and you could not help but smile back.