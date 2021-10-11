CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
October 11th AM: Clearing skies for the area

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter some evening clouds linger a bit through the morning hours, conditions gradually become clearer throughout the day. Winds will be from the northwest between 5-10 mph as temps rise to the low 70’s for daytime highs. The evening will keep us clear as temperatures fall towards cool for the area.

Showers possible this morning, skies clearing this afternoon

After isolated sprinkles or showers this morning, skies will clear and the high will reach near 61, according to the National Weather Service forecast. Showers are possible between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., followed by sunny skies, the weather service said. Dry weather will remain for the next several days.
Philadelphia Weather: Stormy Evening Brings In Seasonal Temperatures For Early Next Week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This Saturday morning will start warm with a breezy south wind, taking temperatures into the 80s in Philadelphia. Areas to the west and north will be cooler. Clouds will increase through the morning as a cold-front approaches. Showers and storms developing west to east through the late afternoon bring some concern; any storm that gains strength could make some damaging winds and/or an isolated tornado. After midnight, skies will clear up, and much colder air will come in with morning lows on Sunday in the 40s and low 50s. Daytime highs on Sunday will hover near 60. Fair weather clouds build in during the afternoon turning skies partly cloudy. The crisp fall-like conditions will last through Wednesday with a return to 70s by Thursday. TODAY: Warm and breezy, clouds increase, storms later today (Possible Severe). High 80 TONIGHT: Storms possible early, then clearing toward dawn and chilly. Low 53 SUNDAY: Sunny, chilly start, then turning partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 63 MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High 64 TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonal. High 68
October 15th AM: Warming trend follows frosty Saturday morning

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Once we shake off the Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings posted through 10 AM today, it’s shaping up to be a nice one! With bright sunny skies, the high temperature will rise into the middle 60s. Very seasonal and comfortable. Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday we’ll...
ENVIRONMENT

