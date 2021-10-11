Steelers Post-Game Podcast: Steelers hold on to buck Broncos, 27-19
The Steelers once had a 24-6 lead over Denver, but injuries precipitated the Men of Steel watching that lead come close to slipping away. In the end, the Steelers triumphed 27-19. With Dave Schofield reporting from Heinz Field, Join Jeff Hartman, Bryan Anthony Davis as they recap the victory. Jeff Hartman, Dave Schofield and Bryan Anthony Davis break down the game like no one else does on the latest podcast, The Steelers Post-Game Show.www.behindthesteelcurtain.com
