Steelers Post-Game Podcast: Steelers hold on to buck Broncos, 27-19

By Bryan Anthony Davis
behindthesteelcurtain.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Steelers once had a 24-6 lead over Denver, but injuries precipitated the Men of Steel watching that lead come close to slipping away. In the end, the Steelers triumphed 27-19. With Dave Schofield reporting from Heinz Field, Join Jeff Hartman, Bryan Anthony Davis as they recap the victory. Jeff Hartman, Dave Schofield and Bryan Anthony Davis break down the game like no one else does on the latest podcast, The Steelers Post-Game Show.

www.behindthesteelcurtain.com

behindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers suffer two key injuries in Week 5 win over the Broncos

The Pittsburgh Steelers were a banged up team heading into the Week 5 game vs. the Denver Broncos, and it only got worse after the 27-19 win. During the game the team lost two key players to injury, and another key player to what is hopefully deemed rather minor. First,...
