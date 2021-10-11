CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garfield County, CO

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Elkhead and Park Mountains, Flat Tops by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Elkhead and Park Mountains; Flat Tops WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY ABOVE 9000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 9000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, with locally higher amounts up to a foot possible. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Elkhead and Park Mountains and Flat Tops. * WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday to 6 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.

