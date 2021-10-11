Flood Advisory issued for Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Lyon, Osage, Shawnee by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 05:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Coffey; Douglas; Franklin; Lyon; Osage; Shawnee THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR NORTHWESTERN COFFEY, DOUGLAS, NORTHWESTERN FRANKLIN, SOUTHERN LYON, OSAGE AND SOUTHEASTERN SHAWNEE COUNTIES At 622 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen since yesterday evening. Some locations that will experience flooding include Southern Topeka, Lawrence, Emporia, Osage City, Carbondale, Eudora, Richland, Overbrook, Lyndon, Lebo, Burlingame, Scranton, Lecompton, Clinton, Olpe, Quenemo, Melvern, Hartford, Lone Star and Neosho Rapids. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.