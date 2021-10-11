CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coffey County, KS

Flood Advisory issued for Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Lyon, Osage, Shawnee by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-11 05:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Coffey; Douglas; Franklin; Lyon; Osage; Shawnee THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR NORTHWESTERN COFFEY, DOUGLAS, NORTHWESTERN FRANKLIN, SOUTHERN LYON, OSAGE AND SOUTHEASTERN SHAWNEE COUNTIES At 622 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen since yesterday evening. Some locations that will experience flooding include Southern Topeka, Lawrence, Emporia, Osage City, Carbondale, Eudora, Richland, Overbrook, Lyndon, Lebo, Burlingame, Scranton, Lecompton, Clinton, Olpe, Quenemo, Melvern, Hartford, Lone Star and Neosho Rapids. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Neosho Rapids, KS
County
Shawnee County, KS
County
Osage County, KS
City
Franklin, KS
County
Franklin County, KS
County
Lyon County, KS
County
Coffey County, KS
City
Hartford, KS
County
Douglas County, KS
City
Olpe, KS
City
Shawnee, KS
City
Burlingame, KS
City
Carbondale, KS
City
Eudora, KS
City
Overbrook, KS
City
Emporia, KS
City
Lebo, KS
City
Osage City, KS
City
Scranton, KS
City
Melvern, KS
City
Lawrence, KS
CBS News

Parkland shooter to plead guilty to 17 murders

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder. Three faculty members and 14 students were killed in the 2018 mass school shooting. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

DOJ to ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department says it plans to ask the Supreme Court to block Texas's controversial new abortion law hours after a federal appeals court ruled that the statute can remain in effect while it hears the Biden administration's legal challenge. “The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Since Yesterday#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Northwestern Coffey#Northwestern Franklin#Doppler

Comments / 0

Community Policy