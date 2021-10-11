CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Barton County, MO

Severe Weather Statement issued for Barton, Dade, Jasper by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-11 04:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Barton; Dade; Jasper A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BARTON...NORTHEASTERN JASPER AND SOUTHWESTERN DADE COUNTIES At 446 AM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located near Golden City, or 13 miles southeast of Lamar, moving north at 55 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Lockwood... Golden City Maple Grove... Dudenville TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jasper, MO
County
Jasper County, MO
County
Dade County, MO
City
Golden City, MO
City
Lamar, MO
City
Lockwood, MO
County
Barton County, MO
CBS News

Parkland shooter to plead guilty to 17 murders

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder. Three faculty members and 14 students were killed in the 2018 mass school shooting. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

DOJ to ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department says it plans to ask the Supreme Court to block Texas's controversial new abortion law hours after a federal appeals court ruled that the statute can remain in effect while it hears the Biden administration's legal challenge. “The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Tornado Warning#Mobile Homes#Jasper A Tornado Warning

Comments / 0

Community Policy