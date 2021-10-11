Severe Weather Statement issued for Barton, Dade, Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 04:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Barton; Dade; Jasper A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BARTON...NORTHEASTERN JASPER AND SOUTHWESTERN DADE COUNTIES At 446 AM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located near Golden City, or 13 miles southeast of Lamar, moving north at 55 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Lockwood... Golden City Maple Grove... Dudenville TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN