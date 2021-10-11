High Wind Warning issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 21:45:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY BLOWING DUST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph. * WHERE...Apple and Lucerne Valleys. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.