San Bernardino County, CA

High Wind Warning issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-11 21:45:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY BLOWING DUST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph. * WHERE...Apple and Lucerne Valleys. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

alerts.weather.gov

