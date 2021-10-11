Wind Advisory issued for Coachella Valley, Orange County Coastal, Orange County Inland by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coachella Valley; Orange County Coastal; Orange County Inland; San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire; San Diego County Coastal Areas; San Diego County Deserts; San Diego County Inland Valleys; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning; Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph expected. * WHERE...San Diego County Deserts, Coachella Valley, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning, Orange County Coastal Areas, San Diego County Valleys, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, Orange County Inland Areas, San Diego County Coastal Areas and San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.