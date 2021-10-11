Frost Advisory issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 00:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution if you must drive. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 AM PDT TUESDAY FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph expected. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 30 in low-lying areas will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Apple and Lucerne Valleys. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 11 AM this morning to 3 AM PDT Tuesday. For the Frost Advisory, from midnight tonight to 9 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left unprotected.