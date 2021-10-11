High Wind Warning issued for Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 21:45:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Riverside County Mountains; San Bernardino County Mountains; San Diego County Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West to northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts 65 to 75 mph expected. * WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County Mountains and San Diego County Mountains. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest wind gusts will occur on the desert slopes of the San Diego and Riverside County Mountains.