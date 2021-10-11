CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Archuleta County, CO

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northwestern San Juan Mountains, Southwest San Juan Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-12 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northwestern San Juan Mountains; Southwest San Juan Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM MDT TUESDAY ABOVE 9000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 9000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches, with local amounts up to a foot across higher south facing peaks. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Northwest San Juan Mountains and Southwest San Juan Mountains. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Strong winds could cause tree damage. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.

alerts.weather.gov

