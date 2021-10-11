Special Weather Statement issued for Sabine by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Sabine Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Sabine Parish in northwestern Louisiana and southeastern Sabine Counties through 530 AM CDT At 445 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Hemphill to 7 miles east of Browndell. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Milam, Hemphill, Florien, Fisher, Negreet, Fairmount, Mount Carmel, Yellowpine and Columbus. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH