San Juan County, UT

Winter Weather Advisory issued for La Sal and Abajo Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-12 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: La Sal and Abajo Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT TUESDAY ABOVE 9000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 9000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches, with locally higher amounts up to a foot possible. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...In Utah, La Sal and Abajo Mountains. In Colorado, Northwest San Juan Mountains. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.

alerts.weather.gov

