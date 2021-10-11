CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daggett County, UT

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Uinta Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 20:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Uinta Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT ABOVE 9000 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 9000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Eastern Uinta Mountains. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.

alerts.weather.gov

