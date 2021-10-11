CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Athens, GA

Police still searching for Athens bank robber

By Tim Bryant
WGAU
WGAU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1maMNW_0cNUyiUU00
Athens bank robbery suspect (Athens-Clarke County Police Department)

Athens-Clarke County Police were, at last report, still trying to track down a bank robbery suspect, a thin white male who, late last week, hit a Wells Fargo bank branch on Gaines School Road in Athens. Police say the man handed a note to a teller and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash. No injuries were reported.

From the ACCPD…

On October 7, 2021, at approximately 4:45pm, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department responded to a bank robbery call from the 1000 block of Gaines School Road (Wells Fargo Bank). Initial investigation indicated that a white male entered the bank and provided a note to the cashier to put money in a bag. The suspect fled the bank with an unknown amount of U.S. currency.

Additional ACCPD officers, supplemented by K9 and Drone teams, arrived to conduct an extensive search of the area but could not locate the suspect, a thin white male, approximately 5′ 7″ to 6′ tall, weighing between 130 to 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, khaki pants (tapered), brown beanie cap, black sunglasses, a grey face mask, and black latex gloves.

ACCPD is offering a Crime Stoppers reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect. Call Crime Stoppers at 706-705-4775. Anyone with information about the incident, or who may have video or photos of the incident, should call Detective Johnson at 762.400-7060 or Paul.Johnson@accgov.com.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Texas deputy fatally shot, 2 wounded at Houston nightclub

HOUSTON — A Texas deputy was fatally shot and two others were wounded early Saturday at a north Houston nightclub, authorities said. Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said at a news conference that the shooting, which authorities called an “ambush,” occurred at about 2:15 a.m. CDT at the nightclub, KTRK reported.
TEXAS STATE
WGAU

Man who texted threats to reporter's family pleads guilty

NEW YORK — (AP) — A California man pleaded guilty Friday to threatening harm in text messages sent during the attack on the Capitol to a New York-based family member of a journalist. Robert Lemke, 36, entered the plea in Manhattan federal court, where he was charged in January. Prosecutors...
MANHATTAN, NY
WGAU

Eric Smith, who was 13 when he killed 4-year-old in 1993, granted parole

WOODBOURNE, N.Y. — Eric Smith, who made national news in 1993 as a 13-year-old when he killed a 4-year-old boy in upstate New York, has been granted parole. Smith, 41, had been denied parole 10 consecutive times. He appeared before the Board of Parole on Oct. 15 and was granted parole after spending 27 years in prison, the Democrat & Chronicle of Rochester reported.
WOODBOURNE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Clarke County, GA
Clarke County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WGAU

Texas woman gets 8-year prison term for role in covering up baby’s death

SAN ANTONIO — A Texas woman who played a role in covering up the death of an 8-month-old boy more than two years ago was sentenced to eight years in prison on Friday. Angie Torres, 48, of San Antonio, pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony, in the death of King Jay Davila, KSAT reported.
TEXAS STATE
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
12K+
Followers
34K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy