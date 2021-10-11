Police still searching for Athens bank robber

Athens bank robbery suspect (Athens-Clarke County Police Department)

Athens-Clarke County Police were, at last report, still trying to track down a bank robbery suspect, a thin white male who, late last week, hit a Wells Fargo bank branch on Gaines School Road in Athens. Police say the man handed a note to a teller and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash. No injuries were reported.

From the ACCPD…

On October 7, 2021, at approximately 4:45pm, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department responded to a bank robbery call from the 1000 block of Gaines School Road (Wells Fargo Bank). Initial investigation indicated that a white male entered the bank and provided a note to the cashier to put money in a bag. The suspect fled the bank with an unknown amount of U.S. currency.

Additional ACCPD officers, supplemented by K9 and Drone teams, arrived to conduct an extensive search of the area but could not locate the suspect, a thin white male, approximately 5′ 7″ to 6′ tall, weighing between 130 to 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, khaki pants (tapered), brown beanie cap, black sunglasses, a grey face mask, and black latex gloves.

ACCPD is offering a Crime Stoppers reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect. Call Crime Stoppers at 706-705-4775. Anyone with information about the incident, or who may have video or photos of the incident, should call Detective Johnson at 762.400-7060 or Paul.Johnson@accgov.com.

