Good morning! Doesn’t matter if you like summer or fall, there’s something for everyone this weekend…. We’re waking up on the mild side this Saturday with temps mainly in the 60s across the region. It’ll be another late summer feel with highs once again in the 70s… even some low 80s for inland NJ. There’s some thicker cloud cover to the north to start, but expect a mix of sun and clouds through early afternoon.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO