CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

US stock futures slip as investors brace for the start of earnings season, while oil prices surge to multiyear highs

By Shalini Nagarajan
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SQaRt_0cNUxPhm00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OFR46_0cNUxPhm00

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

  • US stock futures edged lower Monday ahead of a busy week of third-quarter earnings, with US banks in the line-up.
  • Goldman Sachs cut its US economic growth forecast for 2021 and 2022 again, citing a "virus drag" on consumer spending.
  • WTI oil futures topped $80 for the first time since 2014 and Brent surged, as the energy crunch continues.
  • Sign up here for our daily newsletter, 10 Things Before the Opening Bell .

US stocks looked set to open lower on Monday in the run-up to the US earnings season, with investors bracing for potentially more downbeat corporate earnings reports, as oil futures built on recent gains to hit fresh multiyear highs.

Futures on the S&P 500 lost 0.3%, while those on the Dow Jones fell 0.2%, and Nasdaq futures slipped 0.4% as of 5:30 a.m. ET, suggesting a lower start to trading later in the day. Monday marks Columbus Day in the US where equity markets will be open, while bond markets will be shut.

Investors will be watching for signs of stress in third-quarter earnings reports this week, after companies took a cautious tone in their outlooks.

"We've got a potentially more challenging US earnings season than that seen over the last year will commence with the big financials from Wednesday," Deutsche Bank strategists said in a note.

Major US banks such as JPMorgan , Goldman Sachs , Bank of America , Morgan Stanley , and Citigroup are scheduled to report Wednesday.

Inflationary pressures and the likelihood that central banks will soon start to pull back on support are still in focus for investors, alongside the global supply-chain issues that put the post-pandemic rebound at risk. Labor shortages are weighing on US economic prospects.

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said on Sunday that the US job market will continue to be impacted by COVID-19 , and the Delta variant in particular, but it's too soon to say it is "stalling." While the September jobs report released Friday showed 194,000 new jobs were created, missing the 500,000 consensus estimate, the readings for July and August were revised higher.

Goldman Sachs on Sunday cut its US economic growth forecast to 5.6% for 2021 and to 4% for 2022, due to expectations of a decline in fiscal support and a longer-lasting "virus drag" on consumer spending.

Tuesday's JOLTS report will be watched for confirmation that US labor problems reflect a lack of supply rather than of demand. An update on US consumer price inflation and Federal Reserve minutes are scheduled for Wednesday.

Oil futures continued their multiweek surge, with West Texas Intermediate moving 2.4% higher to $81.28 a barrel, topping $80 for the first time since late 2014. Brent crude rose 1.9% to $84.03 a barrel, its highest level in three years.

The closure of coal mines due to heavy flooding in China's Shanxi province has pushed Chinese coal futures up 8%. Soaring prices for coal and natural gas have helped drive oil prices higher in recent weeks as power generators seek alternatives.

"Power concerns continue to offer support to the oil market," said ING analysts Warren Patterson and Wenyu Yao. "This is a trend we are likely to see continue through the winter."

In Asia, food-delivery company Meituan was hit with a smaller-than-expected antitrust fine of $530 million , helping send Hong Kong's benchmark index sharply higher. The Hang Seng rose almost 2%, while the Shanghai Composite was about flat. Tokyo's Nikkei added 1.6%.

Property market issues persist in China, as developer Modern Land seeks a three-month extension to a $250 million bond due to mature October 25.

In Europe, a Bank of England policymaker said UK households must prepare for an earlier start to higher interest rates. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.2%. The Euro Stoxx 600 lost 0.2%, and Frankfurt's DAX fell 0.3%.

Read More: Bank of America says investors should buy these 20 stocks that have the best possible chance at beating earnings expectations in the coming weeks

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1

Related
The Motley Fool

4 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Crash

Double-digit percentage declines in the broader market are more common than investors realize. There are no shortage of catalysts that could cause a stock market crash or correction. Buying this quartet of unstoppable companies during a broad-market decline would be a wise move. Some investors might not be thrilled with...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Stocks#Oil Futures#Wti Oil#Earnings Reports#Goldman Sachs#Dow Jones#Deutsche Bank#Jpmorgan#Bank Of America#Morgan Stanley#Citigroup#San Francisco Fed
IBTimes

Global Stocks, Bitcoin And Oil Surge

Global stock markets rose on Friday on positive US corporate earnings and consumer spending, while oil prices hit a three-year high and Bitcoin homed in on a record. London's FTSE 100, Frankfurt's blue-chip DAX and the CAC 40 in Paris all closed higher after strong showings on Asian markets. On...
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain; Goldman Sachs Earnings In Focus

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade after the Dow Jones surged more than 500 points in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE: GS), PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE: PNC), Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) and JB Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ: JBHT).
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks That Will Hold Up No Matter the Market Conditions

Fluctuations in the market can be hard to stomach, but volatility is ultimately the price we pay for higher returns. However, dividend growth stocks can often offer investors greater security from dramatic movements during market corrections or even economic recessions. Furthermore, some of these dividend growth stocks provide added stability...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
MarketWatch

Gold futures end lower, but post a modest gain for the week

Gold futures settled lower on Friday, pressured by strength in Treasury yields and U.S. benchmark stock indexes, but prices still saw a modest gain for the week, the strongest advance in six weeks. Gold gave back most of its gain for the week on Friday, "with investors choosing the racier equity markets over the haven asset," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets. The metal "remains stuck inside its existing ranges as investors wonder whether bond yields and the dollar will resume higher," with the Federal Reserve seen tapering its bond purchases program in mid-November or mid-December," he said. "Other investors will be happy to buy the dips as the metal is considered to be a good hedge against inflation." December gold declined by $29.60, or nearly 1.7%, to settle at $1,768.30 an ounce. Prices based on the most-active contract rose 0.6% for the week, the biggest weekly rise since the week ended Sept. 3, FactSet data show.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Dow up over 200 points as stocks open with gains after retail sales data

Stocks opened higher Friday, looking to build on the previous session's sharp gains, after a stronger-than-expected rise in September retail sales. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 208 points, or 0.6%, to 35,120, while the S&P 500 advanced 0.5% to 4,459 and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.3% to 14,869. The Dow was led higher by shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. , up more than 2% after topping Wall Street forecasts.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

S&P 500 sees biggest weekly rise since July as stocks rally on earnings

Stocks ended higher Friday, booking solid weekly gains for major indexes as investors cheered a strong start to earnings season and data showing stronger-than-expected September retail sales. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced around 383 points, or 1.1%, to close near 35,295, ending above the 35,000 threshold for the first time since Sept. 8, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Dow rose 1.6% for the week. The S&P 500 gained around 33 points, or 0.7%, to finish near 4,472, leaving the large-cap benchmark with a 1.8% weekly rise --- its largest since July 23, according to FactSet. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite ended near 14,897, up around 74 points, or 0.5%. The Nasdaq rallied 2.2% for the week, its biggest such rise since August. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. shares rose 3.8% Friday, leading Dow gainers after earnings that topped estimates.
STOCKS
24/7 Wall St.

Sizzling Buy-Rated Biotechs Highlight 5 Top Stocks Under $10

These are five stocks for aggressive investors looking to get share count leverage on companies that have sizable upside potential. While not suited for all investors, they are not penny stocks with absolutely no track record or liquidity, and Wall Street firms do have research coverage.
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

32K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy