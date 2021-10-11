A Dramatic & Strong Portrait Of A Young Woman Wins 'Photo Of The Week'
A striking portrait of a 'Necromancer' which jumped right out of the Gallery at us has won our 'Photo of the Week' (POTW) accolade. Captured by sunsetskydancer, the portrait of his stepdaughter who does all of her own make-up (wowzers!) and everything about it just makes you stop to look. The eyes hold your gaze for what feels like an eternity while the post and facial expression tell you she's a strong female who's not here to mess around. The portrait is lit beautifully and we love the tones/colours, too.www.ephotozine.com
