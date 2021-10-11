CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Photography

A Dramatic & Strong Portrait Of A Young Woman Wins 'Photo Of The Week'

ephotozine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA striking portrait of a 'Necromancer' which jumped right out of the Gallery at us has won our 'Photo of the Week' (POTW) accolade. Captured by sunsetskydancer, the portrait of his stepdaughter who does all of her own make-up (wowzers!) and everything about it just makes you stop to look. The eyes hold your gaze for what feels like an eternity while the post and facial expression tell you she's a strong female who's not here to mess around. The portrait is lit beautifully and we love the tones/colours, too.

www.ephotozine.com

Comments / 0

Related
ephotozine.com

Brighton West Pier Sunset Shot Wins 'Photo Of The Week'

A beautiful long exposure seascape with the remains of Brighton West Pier standing proud from the tranquil waters has won our 'Photo of the Week' (POTW) accolade. The long exposure has turned the sea into a calm pool of light blue liquid that allows the skeletal Brighton Pier to stand tall and strong against a sunset sky filled with pastel shades. The tones are fabulous as is the composition of the shot which, even with the decaying pier, has a calming effect when you view it.
PHOTOGRAPHY
picturecorrect.com

Interesting Photo of the Day: Light Painting Portrait

Some days you come across images that are absolutely amazing just to find out that they were heavily Photoshopped. And then there are images like this one shot by photographer Zach Alan which is a single exposure:. Alan shot the image on a Sony A7RII with a Sigma 35mm Art...
PHOTOGRAPHY
ephotozine.com

ePHOTOzine Daily Competition Challenge Winners Week 1 October 2021

The latest winners of our popular daily photography competition which takes place in our forums have been chosen and congratulations go to BarbaraR (Day 2 - 'Autumn Abstracts') who wins a Samsung 32GB Micro SD card courtesy of Samsung. This class 10 UHS 1 Grade U1 card offers read speeds 95MB/s and write speeds of 20MB/s. There's a 10-year warranty included, and the card comes with Samsung's 4-proof technology: water, X-ray, Magnet and temperature. The included SD adapter allows you to use the card across multiple devices.
PHOTOGRAPHY
digitalcameraworld.com

Beautiful portrait of barn owl wins trophy in wildlife photography contest

The winners of the 2021 Julian Gardner Awards for nature and wildlife photography have been announced. Steve Clayton from Lincolnshire, who photographed a barn owl hovering over its dinner, won the overall prize in the annual contest run by the run by the Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust. 14-year-old Andreas Schoefer scooped the prize in the junior section with an image of a sleeping seal.
PHOTOGRAPHY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Potw#Sd Adapter
Daily Mail

Horrific moment actor, 37, was crushed to death by part of the set during scene change at world-famous Bolshoi theatre in Moscow

This is the moment an actor performing at Russia's famous Bolshoi Theatre was killed by a piece of the set while the audience looked on, thinking it was part of the act. Video shows a large backdrop being lowered on to the stage during a performance of 19th century opera Sadko on Saturday night as 37-year-old actor Yevgeny Kulesh got trapped underneath and crushed to death.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Dorothy Steel, Actress in ‘Black Panther,’ Dies at 95

Dorothy Steel, an actress in Black Panther, has died. She was 95. Steel’s agent Cindy Butler shared the news via an announcement on Facebook, writing that Steel died Friday morning at her home in Detroit. “Thank you Ms. Dorothy for giving me the opportunity to ride this wave with you,” wrote Butler. “Thank you for all the Casting Directors who hired Ms. Dorothy. Thank you to the world for loving on her from afar. I received calls from all over the world wanting to interview or do a Bio pic of her life. She was very selective.” Steel was born in 1926 and did...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Samsung
Hello Magazine

Squid Game villain Jang Deok-su's home life has shocked everyone - photos

Heo Sung-tae takes on the role of gangster and ringleader Jang Deok-su in Netflix's hit series Squid Game, and the show focuses on him being a bully, but you may be surprised to learn that his home life is oh-so different. Revealing his softer side, the actor clearly has a heart of gold unlike his on-set persona and in real-life he is a pet parent to two adorable cats.
WORLD
Hello Magazine

Princess Charlene breaks silence after undergoing final operation

Princess Charlene has broken her silence after an operation, as she highlighted a podcast that she had taken part in ahead of the operation. DISCOVER: Princess Charlene's totally unique engagement ring that she hardly ever wears revealed. The royal has been stuck in South Africa since May as she continues...
WORLD
GoldDerby

JoJo Siwa was dealing with a ‘very, very extreme’ personal issue during ‘Dancing with the Stars” Disney Week

JoJo Siwa had a tough week on “Dancing with the Stars” and it wasn’t because of the double Disney Week dances. The 18-year-old was dealing with an unspecified “extreme” personal experience off of the dance floor last week. “What goes on in my personal life every day is something. However, this week was very, very extreme and something that I had never gone through and something that I’ve never felt before,” Siwa told “Us Weekly.” “And it’s tough and it’s tricky.” The singer and dancer did not elaborate on what the issue was, but she credited the people in her life and...
THEATER & DANCE
fridaythe13thfranchise.com

New Image Of Young Jason From Original Friday The 13th Revealed

The original Friday The 13th is a horror classic and benchmark film. The franchise’s most popular character was born in the film, but was just a bit player, appearing onscreen for just a few seconds. Jason Voorhees made his mark with the very brief appearance, however, and the filming of his infamous jump scare ending is still studied to this day.
MOVIES
talesbuzz.com

Tom Cruise reemerges after viral photos from baseball game

Tom Cruise was spotted for the first time since photos of the actor at a baseball game sparked speculation he had undergone cosmetic surgery. He took a moment to hydrate after landing. TheImageDirect.com. The “Top Gun” star touched down in Los Angeles on Wednesday after piloting his own plane. He...
LOS ANGELES, CA
stepoutbuffalo.com

Enter to Win a Pet Portrait from Elm’s Creations

This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. *GIVEAWAY ALERT!* We’re teaming up with Elm’s Creations to give away a Pet Portrait ($125 Value). Elm’s Creations are artworks created by artist Emily Leone Meidenbauer, a self-taught artist from...
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy