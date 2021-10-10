RCB vs KKR: IPL 2021 Eliminator Predictions & Live Stream

The following article is about the Orange Cap of the Indian Premier League 2021 and the person who is currently holding on to it. The Indian Premier League has always encouraged the players with several individual awards. Apart from winning the trophy, there are several individual awards which are given both at the end of a match, as well as the end of the tournament. Out of them, the two of the most important award are the Orange Cap, and the Purple Cap. People may get confused as to why the two awards are being called these colorful caps. After reading the article, they will have all of their doubts cleared.

SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO