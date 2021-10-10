RCB vs KKR: IPL 2021 Eliminator Predictions & Live Stream
After the thrilling contest between CSK and DC in Dubai, Sharjah will be ready to witness something even more than that tomorrow. RCB vs KKR has always been a nail-biting contest where unexpected has happed. RCB’s lowest total which is also the lowest by any team in the history of IPL came in 2017 against KKR. But that was a different team with experienced players like Gautam Gambhir. This year KKR was lagging behind in the first phase but they have bounced back stronger than ever. RCB has showcased some great team effort which they lacked in the previous years and definitely have the potential to lift the trophy for the first time.sportsaldente.com
