Lawmaker standing by comments comparing Lamont to Hitler

Photo credit Connecticut House Republicans

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTIC and AP) — A Connecticut lawmaker is standing by comments that compared Gov. Ned Lamont and his actions during the COVID-19 pandemic to Adolf Hitler.

Republican state Rep. Anne Dauphinais initially posted a comment on Facebook Thursday night that called the Democrat “King Lamont aka Hitler.”

Dauphinais posted a longer comment on her Facebook page Friday night that mentioned Nazi concentration camps, book burnings and other actions under Hitler, interspersed with mentions of Lamont's mandates during the pandemic.

“This Governor, with the help of the one-party rule we have in this state right now, has taken dictatorial powers for himself for what will be almost 2 full years when this latest extension expires,” Dauphinais wrote. "Hitler too was a dictator enabled by the rule of the single Nazi party."

Max Reiss, Lamont’s communications director, called the comments “disgusting, repulsive and disrespectful to the history and memory of victims of the Holocaust,” the New Haven Register reported. An email message was left with Dauphinais Sunday.

Dauphinais's district includes Plainfield and Killingly in eastern Connecticut.