Star Spangled Salute: Veteran and Hot Dog Guy
Today’s Star Spangled Salute honors Veteran Jim Bradley. Jim served from 1959 to 1961 and has been a part of the American Legion for the last 25 years. One thing he learned was that it’s better to give than receive, so give he has. Jim became known as “The Hot Dog Guy” in his hometown. For the last 17 years Jim has sold hot dogs for charity and raised almost $50,000 before eventually retiring from the Hot Dog business. Thank you Jim for giving and THANK YOU for your service.www.kfdi.com
