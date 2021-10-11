CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
India, China army talks to defuse border tensions fail

By ASHOK SHARMA Associated Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW DELHI (AP) — Talks between Indian and Chinese army commanders to disengage troops from key friction areas along their border have ended in a stalemate and failed to ease a 17-month standoff that has sometimes led to deadly clashes, the two sides said Monday. The continuing standoff means the...

