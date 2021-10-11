Fort Lauderdale, PBI Southwest Flights Already Cancelled For Monday.

Many Southwest Airlines flights are again cancelled in and out of South Florida for Monday, October 11th, 2021.

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The travel nightmare for passengers planning to fly Southwest Airlines in to or out of South Florida airports continues.

As of early Monday morning, more than half of all Southwest flights into and out of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport have been cancelled. Many Southwest Airlines lights in and out of West Palm Beach (PBI) are also not happening.

The cancellations follow more than 1000 flights cancelled by the airline, systemwide, over the weekend.

Southwest Airlines reported Air Traffic Control delays mixed with weather issues as the cause, but Air Traffic Control says there were no issues, and no other airline suffered weather problems of significance.

There is speculation that pilots and other employees for Southwest took part in an unofficial job action to protest the airlines COVID-19 vaccination mandate.

Among flights already cancelled as of early Monday: departing FLL to Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, St. Louis, Baltimore, New Orleans, Tampa. Arriving flights from Baltimore, Long Island/Islip, Baltimore, Milwaukee, Austin and New Orleans are also cancelled.

If you are flying Southwest today, check your flight online before heading to the airport.

The article MORE SOUTHWEST AIRLINE CANCELLATIONS: Florida Airports Hit Hard appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com .