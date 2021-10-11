CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MORE SOUTHWEST AIRLINE CANCELLATIONS: Florida Airports Hit Hard

By STAFF REPORT
 5 days ago

Fort Lauderdale, PBI Southwest Flights Already Cancelled For Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uNobg_0cNUvhQi00
Many Southwest Airlines flights are again cancelled in and out of South Florida for Monday, October 11th, 2021.

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The travel nightmare for passengers planning to fly Southwest Airlines in to or out of South Florida airports continues.

As of early Monday morning, more than half of all Southwest flights into and out of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport have been cancelled. Many Southwest Airlines lights in and out of West Palm Beach (PBI) are also not happening.

The cancellations follow more than 1000 flights cancelled by the airline, systemwide, over the weekend.

Southwest Airlines reported Air Traffic Control delays mixed with weather issues as the cause, but Air Traffic Control says there were no issues, and no other airline suffered weather problems of significance.

There is speculation that pilots and other employees for Southwest took part in an unofficial job action to protest the airlines COVID-19 vaccination mandate.

Among flights already cancelled as of early Monday: departing FLL to Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, St. Louis, Baltimore, New Orleans, Tampa. Arriving flights from Baltimore, Long Island/Islip, Baltimore, Milwaukee, Austin and New Orleans are also cancelled.

If you are flying Southwest today, check your flight online before heading to the airport.

Comments / 6

Robert Out in The Estates
5d ago

Ha ha!!! You can mandate them to get a shot, but you cannot mandate them to fly or cordinate air traffic. This is fantastic! Mandates!!!

Reply
4
 

BOCANEWSNOW

HURRICANE CENTER: Two New Tropical Waves Southeast Of Florida

Atlantic Hurricane Season Continues Through November. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center is watching two new tropical waves with the potential to form southeast of Florida. Any interaction with the United States mainland — if there is in any interaction — […] The article HURRICANE CENTER: Two New Tropical Waves Southeast Of Florida appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCANEWSNOW

Driving With New York Plate In Boca, Delray? Better Register In Florida…

Many New Homeowners From New York, New Jersey Not Registering In Florida. That Will Lead To Fines, More. Must Register Within Ten Days Of Moving To Sunshine State, Child Enrolling In School. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Florida law makes it clear: you must […] The article Driving With New York Plate In Boca, Delray? Better Register In Florida… appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

DONE? Last Tropical Wave Expected To Dissipate Near Florida

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The remaining tropical system being watched by forecasters at the National Hurricane Center may not make it to the end of the week. The yellow X, which you see above, had a slight chance of development yesterday. But now, […] The article DONE? Last Tropical Wave Expected To Dissipate Near Florida appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Cheesesteak Shop Cited By Health Inspector

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation suggests that if you are need of a Philly Cheesteak, heading to Philadelphia may be a better option than heading to Charley’s Philly Steaks in Boca Raton’s Town Center Mall. Charley’s […] The article Boca Raton Cheesesteak Shop Cited By Health Inspector appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

FAU Sued Over Incident At “Boca Bowl”

CLAIM: Woman Critically Injured Due To “Dilapidated” Condition Of Area Near Stadium BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman attending the 2020 Boca Bowl at Florida Atlantic University is now suing the school after attorneys says she was critically injured. Richerria Brady, according to […] The article FAU Sued Over Incident At “Boca Bowl” appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCANEWSNOW

HURRICANE CENTER: Will It Form? One More System Slowly Growing SE OF Florida

Backup Hurricane Name List Ready To Go. No Greek Alphabet This Year. After Wanda, Prepare For Adria, Brayden and Caridad. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Whether it’s the last system of the season, or just the last system to receive a pre-determined name remains […] The article HURRICANE CENTER: Will It Form? One More System Slowly Growing SE OF Florida appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

KINSA: COVID Looking Much Better In Palm Beach County

Palm Beach County Hospital Situation Improving, But Still Strained. Now 55,619 Dead In Florida From COVID-19. BY: COVID DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is very good news early Tuesday concerning COVID-19 spread in Palm Beach County. Kinsa just lowered the threat level to “moderate risk.” […] The article KINSA: COVID Looking Much Better In Palm Beach County appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

AAmateur Hour: American Airlines Delays FLL Flight Due To Erroneous Emergency Cards

CAPTAIN: “I DON’T KNOW WHAT TO SAY.” FLIGHT FROM DALLAS DELAYED NEARLY TWO HOURS. AIRLINE COULDN’T FIND THE CARDS. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher UPDATE: See end of article for the latest. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — American Airlines is in the midst of a massive delay […] The article AAmateur Hour: American Airlines Delays FLL Flight Due To Erroneous Emergency Cards appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
