Texas State

Transgender student wants other transgender kids to feel worthy because of Texas bill

By Corderro McMurry
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 5 days ago
A Texas bill targeted towards the LGBTQ+ kids is making its way through the Texas legislature.

“I say just listen to us," said Charlie Apple, a senior at Veterans Memorial High School who has identified as a man for the past four years. “Because while we are trans folks and that is a very important part of our identity, we are also children."

Apple used to be on the wrestling team during his freshman year before injuring himself.

Recently, a Texas House Committee voted 8-4 along party lines to advance House Bill 25 . If approved, the bill will ban transgender youth from participating on the sports team of the gender to which they identify.

Texas Sen. Charles Perry (R-Lubbock) authored the Senate version of the bill.

“We must always protect the safety and fairness in female sports," Perry said on social media. "That is why I am proud the Texas Senate passed SB 2, which bans biological males from competing in female sports. Female student-athletes deserve their place in the record books for their hard work and dedication.”

Perry's legislation is being challenged by the Rev. Christina Hockman of Unitarian Universalist Church of Corpus Christi.

“Their own state is telling them we don’t want you to be free to do what you want to," Hockman said. "We don’t necessarily want you here, we don’t value you living your true authentic self and your true authentic life."

Hockman said it can be difficult for people who aren't transgender to understand what the law would do to members of that community. She’s encouraging those who do not understand to educate themselves.

Last month, several LGBTQ+ groups, and allies lobbied at the Texas State Capitol in Austin. They said they went to show love and support for the transgender community in Texas to voice their opposition to the proposed bills.

“Because whenever I was younger and first transitioning, I felt like no one cared," Apple said.

Kitana Sanchez, who is transgender and also co-facilitator at the Coastal Bend Trans Alliance , said transgender youth are three times more likely to attempt suicide as their peers.

"Just talking to them and understanding what they are going through, these bills really really put a damper on their mental health," Sanchez said. "We are affirming and letting them know that trans youth, you have a place and we want you to survive and thrive."

That support helps the transgender community realize that all are not against them.

“Trans kids we are constantly on the defensive," Apple said. "And we deserve protection, we do not deserve to have to constantly stand up for our basic rights and I want to make sure that you know, no other kid ever has to feel like they are not worthy of being a child."

With HB 25 advanced by the Select Committee on Constitutional Rights and Remedies, it now heads to the full chamber of the house. If the bill passes there, it will head to the Senate, where it is expected to be approved.

For LGBTQ+ mental health support, call the Trevor's Project 24/7 support at 1-866-488-7386.

You can also call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or text 741741 from anywhere in the country to reach a trained crisis counselor.

Comments / 130

William Benson
4d ago

transgender is a made up word for a condition that does not exist. it is not possible for a human to transfer from one gender to the other (and yes, there are only two genders). it is biologically impossible for a male human to become a female human, and vice versa. a person may dress up, paint their face, and mutilate their body both hormonally and surgically, but none of that will change a man into a woman. it just leaves a man with a mutilated body. if its what he wants, though, by all means go right ahead...still just a multilated man though...

Reply(5)
39
Mike Duffy
4d ago

Worthy of mental help and therapy. Stop the nonsense stop failing as parents help your children to realize this is morally repugnant! You kids should be taken from you!

Reply(12)
26
Scarlett Darling?
4d ago

so in order for these ppl to feel worthy they want to use the same bathroom as our daughters/ son's, they want to be part of the girls soccer team other girl sports knowing they have the upper hand because of who they really are 🤔 ok sure but how do we know these kids are just pretending to be something they're not like in a sick way they claim to be a girl trapped in a boys body just to get I to pur girl locker room and restrooms just to look at the girl while getting dressed or taking showers like does anyone else feel this way ? I don't have daughters but as a mother if I did had any I wouldn't want a little boy pretending to be a girl in the same locker room as my daughter.

Reply(20)
22
 

