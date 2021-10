NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Following the revelation that Gabrielle Petito was strangled and her cause of death ruled as a homicide, Duane Chapman issued a statement. Chapman, better known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, has been independently searching for Brian Laundrie who is the only person of interest in the case. Petito’s body was found last month after she was reported missing. She had been on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie.

NORTH PORT, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO