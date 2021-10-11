CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austria Gets New Leader After Graft Crisis Claims Chancellor's Job

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustria's top diplomat Alexander Schallenberg takes over as chancellor on Monday as the ruling party tries to emerge from a corruption scandal that cost the job of one of Europe's youngest leaders. Sebastian Kurz, a 35-year-old once feted as a "whizz kid", said late Saturday he was quitting the top...

