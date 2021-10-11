CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clarke County, GA

Local government notes include special called session for Clarke Co BOE

By Tim Bryant
WGAU
WGAU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SwsH4_0cNUuXaX00
(recep-bg/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

There is a special called meeting of the Clarke County School Board, a closed-door executive session set for 6 o’clock at School District headquarters in the HT Edwards Building on Dearing Extension in Athens.

Today marks the start of early voting in municipal elections that are set for next month: three weeks of advanced voting will end on October 29, with election day on November 2. There is a mayor’s race and City Council seats up for grabs in Watkinsville.

There is a new head of elections in Cleveland: Akyn Bailey has been named Elections Supervisor in White County. Bailey has worked most recently in the elections office in Hall County, working before that in Jackson County.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Missouri governor urged to appoint cybersecurity panel

Three months after creation of a commission to identify cybersecurity risks in state government, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has yet to appoint any members. A state lawmaker said Friday that vulnerabilities exposed on a state website prove the need for just such a panel of experts. Democratic state Rep. Ashley...
MISSOURI STATE
WGAU

High court rejects gas company's pipeline stay request

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Chief Justice John Roberts has rejected a Supreme Court stay request from the St. Louis-based natural gas company Spire Inc. to allow it to keep operating a pipeline through Illinois and Missouri. Roberts did not comment Friday in refusing to temporarily pause a lower court order...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WGAU

Ruling could block Alabama execution scheduled next week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — (AP) — An appellate court on Friday ordered a judge to consider a request to block an Alabama execution next week as attorneys argue the low-IQ inmate should have been given help understanding the prison paperwork that laid the groundwork for the planned lethal injection. The three-judge...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clarke County, GA
Government
City
Watkinsville, GA
Athens, GA
Government
County
Clarke County, GA
City
Cleveland, GA
City
Athens, GA
City
Dearing, GA
Local
Georgia Government
WGAU

New Mexico judge denies lab workers' claim in vaccine fight

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — (AP) — A New Mexico judge on Friday denied a request by dozens of scientists and others at Los Alamos National Laboratory to block a vaccine mandate, meaning workers risk being fired if they don't comply with the lab's afternoon deadline. The case comes as New Mexico...
LAW
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
12K+
Followers
34K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy