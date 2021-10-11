Local government notes include special called session for Clarke Co BOE

(recep-bg/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

There is a special called meeting of the Clarke County School Board, a closed-door executive session set for 6 o’clock at School District headquarters in the HT Edwards Building on Dearing Extension in Athens.

Today marks the start of early voting in municipal elections that are set for next month: three weeks of advanced voting will end on October 29, with election day on November 2. There is a mayor’s race and City Council seats up for grabs in Watkinsville.

There is a new head of elections in Cleveland: Akyn Bailey has been named Elections Supervisor in White County. Bailey has worked most recently in the elections office in Hall County, working before that in Jackson County.

