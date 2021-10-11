CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dr. Fauci says fine to trick-or-treat this year as COVID-19 cases decline

ABC7 Chicago
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON -- The government's top infectious diseases expert says families can feel safe trick-or-treating outdoors this year for Halloween as COVID-19 cases in the U.S. decline, especially for those who are vaccinated. Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that it's an important time of year for...

abc7chicago.com

Healthline

New COVID-19 Restrictions Are Making Unvaccinated People More and More Isolated

People who have refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19 are now facing more restrictions at jobs, entertainment venues, sporting events, and restaurants. The unvaccinated say the growing limitations make them feel isolated and targeted. Experts say it’s important to understand the feelings of the unvaccinated, but add that restrictions are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WashingtonExaminer

Fauci’s credibility on life support

COVID-19 czar Dr. Anthony Fauci’s credibility is down to an all-time low after he raised doubts about families gathering for Christmas. In the latest Rasmussen Reports survey, 54% of likely voters agreed that he has lost “all credibility.”. Just 36% disagreed when asked, “Do you agree or disagree with this...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

70 million unvaccinated Americans could trigger 'future waves', expert warns, noting that Covid-19 booster shots have outpaced the US rate of new vaccinations

(CNN) — The US is making headway in its battle against Covid-19 -- with infection and hospitalization rates on the decline after a surge fueled by the relentless Delta variant. But with the number of Americans getting booster shots surpassing those who are initiating vaccination, experts warn more is needed to continue the progress.
PHARMACEUTICALS
