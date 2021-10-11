Chicago traffic: 1 killed in multi-vehicle crash on Kennedy Expressway; OB lanes reopen
One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash led to lane closures on the outbound Kennedy Expressway on Chicago's Northwest Side Monday morning. The crash occurred late Sunday night in the outbound lanes of I-90 near Nagle Road. It reportedly involves at least seven vehicles and a box truck. Traffic was being diverted off the Kennedy Expressway at Bryn Mawr Avenue. The lanes were reopened at around 6:40 a.m. Monday. LIVE TRAFFIC: Check out conditions on our live traffic map One person was killed in the crash, Illinois State Police said. Authorities have not released information on the person's identity. Further details on the crash were not immediately available.
Comments / 2