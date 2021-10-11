CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago traffic: 1 killed in multi-vehicle crash on Kennedy Expressway; OB lanes reopen

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4evVNN_0cNUuE3y00

One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash led to lane closures on the outbound Kennedy Expressway on Chicago's Northwest Side Monday morning.

The crash occurred late Sunday night in the outbound lanes of I-90 near Nagle Road. It reportedly involves at least seven vehicles and a box truck.

Traffic was being diverted off the Kennedy Expressway at Bryn Mawr Avenue. The lanes were reopened at around 6:40 a.m. Monday.

One person was killed in the crash, Illinois State Police said. Authorities have not released information on the person's identity.

Further details on the crash were not immediately available.

