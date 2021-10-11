CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Paso County, CO

Frost Advisory issued for Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-11 03:43:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-11 08:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, and the Rampart Range Below 7500 Feet. * WHEN...Until 8 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
El Paso County, CO
City
Monument, CO
CBS News

Parkland shooter to plead guilty to 17 murders

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder. Three faculty members and 14 students were killed in the 2018 mass school shooting. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

DOJ to ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department says it plans to ask the Supreme Court to block Texas's controversial new abortion law hours after a federal appeals court ruled that the statute can remain in effect while it hears the Biden administration's legal challenge. “The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rampart Range#Frost Advisory

Comments / 0

Community Policy