Frost Advisory issued for Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-11 03:43:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-11 08:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, and the Rampart Range Below 7500 Feet. * WHEN...Until 8 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.alerts.weather.gov
