CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Goldman Sachs cuts its US GDP forecast for a 3rd straight month because of the 'virus drag' on consumer spending

By Camomile Shumba
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h7wNV_0cNUtwUn00
Dollars Yulia Reznikov
  • Goldman Sachs cut its US GDP forecast for 2021 and 2022 based on the hit to consumer spending from Covid-19.
  • The bank downgraded its 2021 forecast to 5.6% from 5.7% and its 2022 forecast to 4% from 4.4%.
  • The global semiconductor shortage was another factor it said likely "won't improve".
  • Sign up here for our daily newsletter, 10 Things Before the Opening Bell.

Investment bank Goldman Sachs cut its forecast for US economic growth for a third month in a row, based on the twin impacts from Covid-19 on consumer spending and the global supply shortage of semiconductors, according to a note to clients on Sunday.

The bank downgraded its forecast for annual gross domestic product (GDP) growth for 2021 to 5.6% from 5.7% previously and to 4% from a prior estimate of 4.4% for 2022.

"After updating our estimates of the key growth impulses that drive our consumption forecast-reopening, fiscal stimulus, pent-up savings, and wealth effects-and incorporating a longer-lasting virus drag on virus-sensitive consumer services spending, we now expect a more delayed recovery in consumer spending," economist Joseph Briggs said in the note.

This is the third month in a row that the bank has cut its GDP forecast. Two factors were mostly to blame: the fact that Covid-19 has eroded consumer spending and the semiconductor supply crunch, which many economists do not expect to improve until next year.

Remote working has meant that, for example, instead of spending money on lunch outside the home, people have instead prepared home-cooked meals, and are not yet fully ready to return to more normal types of activity, the note said.

Households said they were less than 50% comfortable going to concerts, theaters, or resuming international travel, according to the note.

Goldman also cut its forecast for fourth-quarter growth this year to 5.6% from 5.7%, and cited a reduction in fiscal support as another contributing factor, as the Federal Reserve prepares to wind down some of the measures it put in place to protect the economy during the pandemic.

"Fiscal support is set to step down significantly through the end of the year. Although we maintain a positive outlook for household income because a recovering labor market and firm wage growth- particularly among low-wage workers-should keep income above its pre-pandemic trend through end-2022, the decline in transfer income will likely cause a pullback in spending for some households," Briggs wrote.

In addition to the steps the Fed has taken to stave off recession, the US House of Representatives passed a $1.2 trillion stimulus package back in March to shore up the economy, including stimulus payments to ordinary Americans, weekly jobless benefits and more.

Goldman Sachs left its forecast for the US unemployment rate unchanged. The bank expects it to fall to 4.2% by the end of 2021 and 3.5% by 2022, based on the most recent jobs report. The unemployment rate fell by 0.4% to 4.8% in September, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday.

Comments / 5

Related
104.1 WIKY

Wall Street banks set to profit again when Fed withdraws pandemic stimulus

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Wall Street banks have been among the biggest beneficiaries of the pandemic-era trading boom, fueled by the Federal Reserve’s massive injection of cash into financial markets. With the central bank nearing the time when it will start winding down its asset purchases, banks are set to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Gdp#Gross Domestic Product
pymnts.com

Goldman Sachs’ Consumer Banking Revenues Surge 17%

Beyond investment banking, beyond the trading revenues, Goldman Sachs' latest quarterly results reflect continued traction in consumer banking – and, through its Marcus unit, consumer banking done digitally. In terms of the headline numbers, the company said that consolidated revenues were up 26% year over year to $13.6 billion, which...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain; Goldman Sachs Earnings In Focus

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade after the Dow Jones surged more than 500 points in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE: GS), PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE: PNC), Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) and JB Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ: JBHT).
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Public Health
AFP

US jobless claims dip below key pandemic threshold

New applications for US unemployment benefits dipped below 300,000 for the first time since the pandemic began, a milestone in the labor market's recovery from the devastation wrought by the virus last year. - Delta's toll - Applications from workers seeking jobless benefits remained elevated for much of 2020 before vaccines brought a decisive decline this year, though the fast-spreading Delta variant's wave of infections arrested that progress in recent weeks.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

Treasury secretary expects rising prices to return to "normal levels" once pandemic recedes

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expects increased prices at grocery stores, restaurants and elsewhere to eventually ease up once supply chain issues are resolved. "I believe it's transitory. But I don't mean to suggest that these pressures will disappear in the next month or two," Yellen told "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell on Tuesday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Fed officials lean towards stimulus pullback as soon as November

Unless the US economic situation changes dramatically, Federal Reserve officials are leaning towards cutting back on monetary stimulus as soon as November, according to a central bank document released Wednesday. The date when the Fed will pull back on its monthly bond purchases has been a closely watched topic for months, and the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) last month indicated the time could come "soon." The minutes of the FOMC meeting released Wednesday showed officials speaking positively of plans to begin cutting back on the bond purchases as soon as after their next meeting scheduled for November and end it by mid-2022. Officials indicated that "provided that the economic recovery remained broadly on track, a gradual tapering process that concluded around the middle of next year would likely be appropriate," according to the minutes.
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

32K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy