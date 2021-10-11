CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Lawn, PA

Yocum Institute Hosts Exhibition of Works By the Late Ineke van Werkhoven

bctv.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYocum Institute for Arts Education is pleased to host an exhibition of the works of the late Ineke van Werkhoven from October 22, 2021 – November 28, 2021. The exhibit is free to the public and features the works of Ineke van Werkhoven. There will be an Opening Reception on Sunday, October 24, 2021 from 2:00-4:00 PM at the Yocum Institute Holleran Gallery located at 3000 Penn Ave, West Lawn, PA 19609.

www.bctv.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Lawn, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
CBS News

Parkland shooter to plead guilty to 17 murders

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder. Three faculty members and 14 students were killed in the 2018 mass school shooting. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

DOJ to ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department says it plans to ask the Supreme Court to block Texas's controversial new abortion law hours after a federal appeals court ruled that the statute can remain in effect while it hears the Biden administration's legal challenge. “The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery#General Business

Comments / 0

Community Policy