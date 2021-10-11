Yocum Institute Hosts Exhibition of Works By the Late Ineke van Werkhoven

Yocum Institute for Arts Education is pleased to host an exhibition of the works of the late Ineke van Werkhoven from October 22, 2021 – November 28, 2021. The exhibit is free to the public and features the works of Ineke van Werkhoven. There will be an Opening Reception on Sunday, October 24, 2021 from 2:00-4:00 PM at the Yocum Institute Holleran Gallery located at 3000 Penn Ave, West Lawn, PA 19609.